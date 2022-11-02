Family remembers father, husband on Dia de los Muertos

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Gina Torres remembers the day her father died. She calls Oct. 20, 2020, one of the saddest days of her life. But what she remembers more is how her dad lived.
"He was really funny," Torres said. "Everybody that knows him, he was very giving. His spirit still lives on through people. It's really amazing how there's people we don't even know who know him. They always say the same thing about him and come here to support to this day. It's just amazing how his memory still lives through other people."
Gina Torres and her family made an ofrenda to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. A gordita and a sope are laid out for Jorge Torres, a couple of his favorites.
"We were just talking about that," Gina said. "I think my dad pretty much loved everything. He didn't have something specific. He just loved everything. Everything my mom cooked."
Jorge always thought his wife Maria should have a restaurant to share her cooking with more people. Maria, Gina and Cynthia Torres opened Viva Mexico on West State St. in Rockford about six months ago.
"Actually, we're here because of my dad," Gina explains. "At Viva Mexico, we're here because of him. He always wanted this for my mother. It just happened. We're here. We celebrate a lot. We miss him a lot. It means a lot to have his memory going."
With Jorge gone, the Torres ladies have had to persevere to make this dream of owning a restaurant a reality. With the ofrenda at the restaurant, the Torres family is sharing the spirit that Jorge embodied.
"It's been very hard," Gina says of going on without her dad. "It's been very hard. Everyone that knows us and my dad, they know how important he was to us. We continue his memory. I hope that one day my great grandkids' grandkids still hold onto his memory forever."
That's the meaning of Dia de los Muertos. Keeping alive the memory of lost loved ones and honoring their contributions to the family through the generations.