Family reacts to their home destroyed in fire in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK — A major fire in northern Winnebago county Thursday evening caused extensive damage to a home.
“My mom called me crying saying the house caught fire, so I immediately came home and heard the golf cart blew up in the garage, and caught the rest of the house… and now we don't have anything,” explains Haiden Franklin, daughter of the mother who owns the home.
She tells 13 WREX her step dad had just washed their golf cart when the fire broke out.
“He put it back in the garage and something sparked and it just started a fire and they were cooking dinner and looked in the garage and it was on fire,” she explains.
Harlem-Roscoe Fire Chief Patrick Trollop says the fire started in the garage, working its way into the attic, and throughout the rest of the house.
Since flames were quickly spreading, they called for help from nearby departments.
“Luckily we called it early so we got a lot of units from a lot of different departments, we work together and this is why we continue to train together,” Trollop says.
Fire crews tell the Franklin family the home is a total loss.
“It's very stressful and overwhelming, so I guess we could ask for prayers so that everything gets worked out,” adds daughter Huntar.
The next door neighbor, Jason Hussong, says this happening so close to home is unreal but is there to lend a hand while the Franklin family rebuilds what was lost.
“It kind of makes you think a little bit when stuff happens especially next door. I told them if they needed anything we'd be there to help them out,” he says.
No one was hurt during the fire and the cause remains under investigation.