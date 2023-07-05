Family protests youth gun violence in Rockford

ROCKFORD — Teen gun violence in Rockford has led one family to speak out, demanding justice and leading others to search for solutions.
“No Justice, No Peace” and ‘Put Down The Guns” are statements made by the Torres family as they during a protest demonstration outside of the Winnebago County Justice Center in downtown Rockford.
The Torres family is asking for no bond against the 17-year-old charged with two counts of First Degree Murder. 18-year-old Liberty F. Powers faces a charge of Felony Obstruction of Justice.
According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department, the charges are merely accusations. The suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
"They didn't deserve this. We don't want any bond. They deserve to rot in jail,” said Becky Vidales, Aunt of Joey and Jorge Torres.
"If he gets a bond, that means he is just getting the opportunity to go and do this to someone else,” said Nataly Rodriguez, Sister of Jorge Torres.
The Torres Family says they want to see an end to Gun Violence throughout the city of Rockford.
"We want peace. We want the guns to be put down. We don't want violence here in Rockford anymore. We don't want another family to go through this. We just want justice here because it's not right,” said Ashley Torres, Cousin of Joey and Jorge Torres.
Another shooting occurred in the 400 Block of Henrietta Ave. This neighborhood is where a teenage girl overnight during the 4th of July Holiday.
Neighbors in the area did not want to go on camera but told 13 WREX that they didn't think anything of the noise outside because of the constant explosions from fireworks celebrating the July 4th holiday.
17-year-old Victor Escamilla and 20-year-old Clyshawn Thurmond, both living in Rockford, believe the level of gun violence has a lot to do with a person's overall environment.
"Choices and environment. I know some people that are too afraid to speak for themselves. I was there at one point, but you need to better yourself. You need to walk away,” said Thurmond.
"They need to really bring out their courage and walk away from it regardless of it being your best friend or your homie. They got your back, but if it comes to that you really shouldn't be around it,” said Escamilla.