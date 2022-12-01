Family of late Roscoe teacher announces plans for memorial service this weekend

ROSCOE (WREX) — New details about a memorial service to remember and honor a Roscoe teacher who passed away last month have been announced by her family.
The family of Denise Irving, the Roscoe teacher who passed away in November, has announced that a memorial service will take place Saturday, Dec. 3 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Kinnikinnick Elementary School.
The memorial service will be open to the public. Those attending the service are encouraged to wear purple.
Kaylin Irving, the daughter of Denise Irving, released the following statement remembering her mother:
"Without my mom, I wouldn't be a fourth of the person I am today. I am so fortunate to be her daughter, but she deserved to be my mother for more than 16 years. She deserved a lifetime, not half a lifetime. She touched so many lives and it's a privilege for her school to honor our wishes and be insanely supportive of hosting her memorial Saturday, where my family can see the impact she had on our community. I hope to become even half the woman she was, and be able to bring life to any room I walked into like she did."
Irving passed away last week at the age of 44. She worked in education for 21 years, most recently as a fifth grade teacher at Kinnikinnick Elementary School.
In lieu of flowers, the public are asked to make donations to the Hoo Haven Wildlife Rescue in Durand.