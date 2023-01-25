Family of Curtis Brown search for answers after body recovered

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While the case is still under investigation, the family of Curtis Brown is speaking out after his body was found in miles away from a Rockford funeral home.
The body of 47-year-old Curtis Brown was found in a Chicago neighborhood Monday night after being taken in a stolen vehicle from Collins & Stone Funeral Home in Rockford.
Authorities identified the suspect as 23-year-old Deon Howard, who is currently not in custody.
Meanwhile, Curtis Brown's family is seeking answers.
Ed Brown, the brother of Curtis, recalls the moments leading up to the body’s discovery.
"First I was reading a story on breaking news about it, not knowing that it was him. And then my mom called me on the phone and said that it was him. So the first reaction that I had was I was totally angry about the situation... out of all the funeral homes in the world and all the people in the world why did it have to be this funeral home that you still a van from on this day,” said Ed Brown.
The Brown family wants to know why Curtis' body was left in a running van to begin with, but is not able to communicate with the funeral home staff.
“The lady... she's kind of stone walling us right now, like you know she’s like really giving us no full answers, "said Ed Brown.
The Brown family is also seeking more information from the state on if the funeral home will be reprimanded for their actions.
According to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulations, the Collins & Stone Funeral Home was fined $10,000 dollars in March 2021 for adding and assisting in an unlicensed practice.
Ed Brown responded to the 2021 incident by asking, "Why was she still able to practice in her field and nobody noticed it?”
Collins & Stone Funeral Home has declined to comment on the theft or the previous fines issued by the state.
13 WREX has been in communication with the State Department and are currently awaiting a statement at this time.
The Brown family plans to take legal action in the near future.
A GoFundMe web page has been created to help the Brown family with funeral expenses.