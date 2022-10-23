Family displaced after Rockford house fire Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford family is without a home after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon.
The Rockford Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 1100 block of N. Main St. just before 1:30 p.m. for a report of a fire in a home.
As first responders got to the scene minutes later, they found smoke coming from the front door. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about ten minutes.
The City of Rockford Building Department has condemned the first floor of the building dur to extensive damage.
RFD says the Red Cross is providing support for a family that lived in the apartment. No one was hurt in the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Rockford Fire Department. Damage caused by the fire is estimated at $25,000.
This fire started about 30 minutes before another house fire, caused by a downed power line, on N. Church St. in Rockford.