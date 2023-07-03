Family demanding justice following the shooting of Two Rockford teens

ROCKFORD — Teenagers Joey and Jorge Torres were shot Friday night in Rockford. The family of the two victims are now demanding justice following their deaths.
Jorge Torres was 17 years old and died at the scene on Willard Avenue. 14-year-old Joey Torres was taken to a local hospital, later succumbing to his injuries.
Joey's mother and Jorge's aunt Bertha Ceballos want people to remember them for the joy they spread to every person.
"He had so much life ahead of him. They both did. He was just so awesome. He was just so awesome and so full of life,” said Ceballos
Other members of the family are outraged and are demanding justice. The suspect in the shooting is also a 17-year-old Juvenile. The suspect is held at the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center.
"It's so surreal right now. We don't know why this happened. We just want justice for both the boys,” said Vincent Vidales, Uncle of Joey and Jorge Torres.
"I want everyone involved in this to get what they deserve, which is to go to jail,” Cynthia Torres, Aunt Of Jorge Torres.
As the investigation continues, the family chooses to stay strong and band together in honor of Joey and Jorge.
"We will always stick together. It’s in our blood. We are here together during these tuff times because they were like a little brother to all of us,” said Cousin Ashely Torres
A GoFundMe is online now to help raise funeral expenses.