Families worry for future of Mercyhealth's Rockton campus

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A stamp of approval to close down more medical services on the west side of Rockford is turning heads. Local leaders say an overwhelming amount of communities are disappointed with Mercyhealth's decision.
Families now worry for the future of the hospital's N. Rockton Ave. campus.
"I think that in the next 5 to 10 years Mercyhealth will no longer be on this side of town at the rate we're going," said LaDarius Jackson of Rockford
Jackson's family lives just across the street from Mercyhealth's Rockton campus. They grew up going there for primary medical care but now the family is concerned they're at a disadvantage.
Jackson works as an EMT out of town and says when it comes to a patient's life, time matters.
He says CEO Javon Bea and Mercyhealth's decision to shut down 70 inpatient beds is negligible and unacceptable.
County leaders agree but understand it's a business move.
"What does the community need," said Winnebago County Board of Health Member Patricia Lewis when explaining what she hoped Mercyhealth would have asked during this process. She went on to say, "we're struggling with the financial picture of this; is there a way to cooperate and do it? I wish that I could have seen that."
"It worries me greatly because it says to me that, at some point, the hospital is going to no longer be here at all," said Jackson.
Bea sites financial concerns and staffing shortages as some of the reasons to consolidating and moving some services over to its facility off of Riverside. The health system announced it has lost over $127 million in the last three years from both facilities.
Members on the Winnebago County Board of Health. a group designed to make sure health services are available throughout our communities, say there are no excuses.
"The promises made for the Rockton Avenue campus have been broken time and time again," said Board President Robert McCreath.
He says it would not surprise him if eventually the hospital would close all together. Lewis has hope that while this door is closing, another one could open.
"I do see they have invested some dollars in the premises over there," said Lewis. "Healthcare keeps changing and moving and it depends on how you invest in your equipment and where you put it and how your patient loads look. We can say that it is still in town; but that is not the whole deal."
Many hope a new focus of outpatient services will ramp up at the Rockton campus.
"Chronic illness in the populations of the west side and it's harder for them to have time off to get to appointments, to follow through to take their medications and so on," reminded Lewis. She encourages and applauds the work of Crusader Community Health and hopes to see more resources devoted to the west side.