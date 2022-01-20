Families explore the Discovery Center in droves during the winter months

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While artic temperatures make it challenging to play safely outdoors, this week's hidden gem thrives on the colder weather. It's been a go-to place for parents for more than 40 years.
"We know from a parent's perspective that sometimes in the Midwest it is just too darn cold to play outside," said Discovery Center Museum Marketing Director Ann Marie Walker. "In the winter time, especially that week between Christmas and New Years, we see a huge spike in attendance. On the weekend, during the winter, it's generally pretty busy and then again during spring break."
"There's only so much you can do at your own house so getting him out and getting the experience of being around other people," said Sean Coutzs of Sterling about his one-year-old son Waylon.
There's plenty of room for your imagination to run wild at the Discovery Center.
"I think for a city this size to have a museum of this size and this caliber is very unusual. We are very very fortunate and we have made a conscious effort to try to make this a world class museum in a mid-size city," said Walker.
Walker says getting people in the door isn't a problem because of the non-stop activity, connections and learning opportunities. The museum spans across all interests like: earth science, to agriculture, to biology, to arts and crafts.
"Definitely take a lot of pictures and videos," said Coutzs. "Getting him around people and the social interaction is really important for their development so a little bit of everything when you come here."
According to Walker, climbing up the spiral staircase is a fan favorite and families call it "the mouse holes."
"They'll spend time just up and down, up and down, up and down and that's not even an exhibit we have here," said Walker.
Walker continues to innovate by changing exhibits and classes. She says her and her staff look at what other museums are doing right that can be brought to the Stateline along with keeping the traditions families know and love.
"Encasing their whole body in a bubble, making gigantic bubbles," said Walker when describing favorites.
Making memories last a lifetime.
The Discovery Center is opening a new exhibit on Saturday called Discovery Town. Kids can play in their own city. It's free for members and $11 for non-members. Click here to learn more about making a reservation.