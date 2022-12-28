Families displaced after house fire in Freeport

FREEPORT (WREX) — Two families are receiving assistance from the Red Cross after their home caught fire.
The Freeport Fire Department responded to the corner of Elk St. and Walnut Ave. just after 5 p.m. yesterday.
Upon arrival, firefighters found all residents of the multiple-unit apartment house had evacuated safely, according to a Facebook post from the Freeport Fire Department.
Crews were able to locate the fire and put it out. No injuries were sustained in the fire.
Both families have been temporarily displaced and are receiving assistance by the Red Cross.