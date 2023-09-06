Families adjust to new RPS schedules

ROCKFORD — Earlier start times and less bus drivers is creating some challenges for families during the first week back to school for Rockford Public Schools 205.

As the district rounds out their first week of classes, families are still adjusting to the new bus routes and start times.

“With them starting school at 7:15, she has to get up even earlier than she has to to walk to school, so I can only imagine for school bus riders,” explains parent Shea Alexander.

As a mother of two RPS students she says it's a struggle not knowing if her kids will have a bus ride home from after school activities.

“I have to leave, pack up the little ones, and then go pick one up from there and then have to drive all the way across town,” she says.

While high schoolers are starting and ending just five minutes later, it's been an adjustment for sophomore Lashayla Torry.

“Last year when I was going to Jefferson my bus stop was right up the street, now it's like ten minutes away. So yeah, it kind of threw everybody off,” emphasizes Auburn High School Sophomore Lashayla Torry.

Torry has been taking the bus for two years, but is now like many students learning a new routine.

“It’s different. And then finding a bus after school for the first three days was hard, because it's not how it was last year,” she adds.

With a lot of mixed emotion going into the new school year, parents are hoping for more bus drivers to step up to help fill the need.

“I know a lot of school bus drivers, I know a lot of great school bus drivers that really care for these kids that really enjoy their job as a school bus driver,” says Alexander.

13 WREX reached out to RPS 205 about their transportation efforts but they were not available to comment.

Parents also expressed concern over the schedule shift being too early for some elementary age students and whether walking routes to bus stops are safe enough.