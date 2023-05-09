Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Medal of Honor Ceremony held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD -- Governor JB Pritzker and State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera joined firefighters today to honor and remember fallen firefighters and recognize those who went above and beyond their duties at the 30th Annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Medal of Honor Ceremony.
“From the July 4th Highland Park massacre to intractable lithium-ion battery fires to last month’s devastating tornadoes, our firefighters respond to our most daunting emergencies with resolve and selflessness—mitigating disaster, reuniting families, and saving countless lives, while putting themselves in harm’s way,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“Congratulations to our Firefighter Excellence Award, Firefighter Excellence ‘Unit Citation’ Award, State Fire Marshal Life Safety Award, Medal of Honor, and Medal of Valor awardees. On behalf of the State of Illinois, thank you for your service—we couldn’t be more grateful.”
“Firefighters serve their communities with pride, honor and loyalty and share a deep bond with their brothers and sisters they serve next to. This memorial stands as a reminder that we shall never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice doing what they loved while selflessly helping those in need,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera. “Today, we honored those true heroes while paying respect and gratitude to their service and to their families.”
Six firefighters were awarded the Medal of Honor. This is the highest award given by the State of Illinois to a firefighter for an act of outstanding bravery or heroism.