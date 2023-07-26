 Skip to main content
Fairchild Equipment opens new location in Rockford with hopes of growth, more jobs

Fairchild Equipment Rockford location
Fairchild Equipment
Fairchild Equipment map

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Wednesday, Van Clarkson, President of Fairchild Equipment, announced a new open location in Rockford.

“We are extremely excited to have moved into this new facility in Rockford,” Clarkson said. “It brings us closer to some of our larger customers in our Illinois region which will greatly reduce delivery costs for them."

The area of Illinois from Rockford down to Rochelle has also seen significant growth in distribution due to its proximity to several major interstates and intermodal rail. This better positions us to serve this important market,” he further explained.

The new facility is located at 597 Grable Street in Rockford, off Highway 20 and Kishwaukee Street.

This location replaces Fairchild Equipment's Beloit location which was located at 755 East Philhower Road.

The new Rockford location offers triple to space and enables the company to add shop technicians, plus provide additional office space for service writers, customer care, and sales teams. 

“This move gives us a presence in Northern Illinois which will enable us to better service our customers in this area to our full potential,” Brent Maurer, the Branch Manager for the Rockford branch, stated.

“We are thrilled to have substantially more space in this new facility and be able to bring our portfolio of leading material handling equipment brands, in-shop service, parts and rental equipment closer to our customers in Illinois,” he continued. 

Fairchild Equipment has confirmed that the company is currently filling several Shop and Road Technician positions.

