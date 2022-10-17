Face masks no longer required in health care facilities statewide

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced updates to the statewide mask and test requirements.
The updated order removes weekly testing for unvaccinated healthcare workers.
The changes also remove the state-issued vaccine mandate for medical personnel.
In addition to those changes, face coverings are also no longer required in health care facilities unless considered to have high community transmission.
However, local health professionals advise that communities should continue to take every precaution possible.
"In Winnebago County itself, transmission rates are very low right now, so people feel like it's passed. Unfortunately a couple of things are going on. Obviously, cold weather is coming, and the virus transmission tends to be more in cold weather. Secondly, there are new variants that are rapidly rising," "said Doctor Stephen Bartell.
"Flu season coming upon us... new COVID-19 variants coming... it makes sense to continue masking in hospitals until we have more information on where this is going."
The update to the state order gives hospitals more control over decisions on employee masking.
According to Dr. Bartell, OSF Saint Anthony’s Hospital will continue to require their staff to wear masks for the time being.