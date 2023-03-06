FAA allows construction at Bell Bowl Prairie to resume

ROCKFORD — The Chicago Rockford International Airport has plans to resume construction after the FAA has approved the expansion of the cargo operations at the airport.
Excavation of shrub and brush will begin to be cleared between October 15 through March 15.
The FAA signed off on the expansion and issued the following statement:
“Chicago Rockford International Airport will retain more than six acres of the Bell Bowl Prairie. This includes more than three acres of high-quality prairie. Any excavation and shrub and brush clearing work in the project area will occur between October 15 through March 15 to avoid impacts to the Rusty Patched Bumble Bee and avoid the prime nesting seasons for the black-billed cuckoo and the upland sandpiper.”
Environmental groups hope a previous pause would give them time to press for cancellation of any construction through the prairie, known as Bell Bowl.