Explosive day three of Carl Defay's trial; here's everything you need to know

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thursday marks day three of the Carl Defay trial. It was a fiery match between the prosecution and the defense as the alleged killer of Samantha Swan, Carl Defay, took the stand.
Defay faces first degree murder charges, concealing a homicide and destruction of evidence all in relation to the death of Samantha Swan in 2017. Defay denies killing Swan but admits to attempting to hide Swan's body on his family's property in Durand.
This week revealed shocking testimony from Courtney Daughenbaugh, Defay's now legal wife but at the time of the alleged murder (February 2017) was dating Defay. She became a key witness in the case as she claims she saw the murder occur at the home in Durand saying Defay choked her with his hands and belt and beat her.
Defay says that's not the case. In Thursday's testimony, he claimed the death occurred at a local hotel room where he along with Daughenbaugh and Swan were having sexual relations.
Defay said while he left the hotel room alone and came back a short time later, it appeared Swan used drugs and died. When asked what he was doing while leaving the hotel room, he said he was picking up food and more alcohol, then received concerned calls from Daughenbaugh who asked him to quickly return.
Defay claims he was shocked and "didn't know what to do." He said he then lifted Swan's body and placed it into Daughenbaugh's car and told Daughenbaugh to go to the hospital. A short time later, he said he received a call from Daughenbaugh asking him to meet her at the farmhouse in Durand.
Throughout the trial, the prosecution and defense argued on the cause of death for Swan. Three scientists ultimately declared Swan's likely cause of death to be strangulation. However, Carl Defay's defense attorney Kunal Kulkarni still bringing forward the idea of drug and alcohol abuse.
Two separate video recordings of Daughenbaugh was shown to the jury on Thursday. One of them was recorded on Aug. 16, 2017, the day before Swan's body was found in the pig feeder. In this video, Daughenbaugh described to Winnebago County Sheriff's officers where Swan's body was located on the Defay property on Wheeler Road in Durand as well as the events that she said led to the incident. The next day, officers indeed found the body at the location matching Daughenbaugh's description.
Forensic evidence showed Swan's body was found with materials like concrete, debris and ammonia.
In the same video, Daughenbaugh also talked about numerous other alleged domestic violence incidents between her and Defay from 2016 up until August of 2017. Police specifically questioned her about an incident in May of 2017 where Daughenbaugh involved police. Daughenbaugh answered saying in part quote: "I just thought he would kill me."
Daughenbaugh also described in the video how she and Defay would work on renovating the home in Durand and would often stay the night there in the winter months. She mentions having Christmas dinner there.
However in testimony from Carl Defay's mother along with Defay's testimony, they say the house was inhabitable at that time and Carl was not living or spending the night there.
Defay was the last witness to testify.
Closing arguments are expected Friday morning where the prosecution will likely address the jury about how Defay may deny killing Swan but does admit to have allegedly lied to police officers when brought in for questioning in 2017. Prosecution may also try to swing the jury to believe Daughenbaugh feared of her life and only attempted to hide the body with Defay for fear of retaliation.
The defense will likely also use Daughenbaugh to swing the jury. Defense Attorney Kulkarni alleging through a witness that Daughenbaugh had an untrustworthy character and poor reputation within her neighborhood from 2013 to August of 2016. Kulkarni also likely to identify the contradiction in Daughenbaugh's testimony of the house being habitable to Defay's mother's testimony.
Defay's trial continues Friday at 9 a.m.
The trial was at risk Wednesday and Thursday. Attorney Kulkarni did motion for a mistrial due to numerous issues with the jury discussing the case outside of the courtroom on Thursday. After further investigation, the judge denied the motion and the trial continued.
This is a developing story.