Expect to be treated like family at Jessica's Restaurant in Roscoe

ROSCOE (WREX) — Since 1986, Jessica's Restaurant has been known for bold breakfasts, creative coffees and daring desserts.
The mom-and-pop joint has a unique history few in the restaurant industry can claim.
"Jessica's has a long history," says owner Fati Mixha, "it's been in my family one way or another since it opened in 1986. It was founded by my great aunt and my great uncle, they pretty shortly passed it onto their kids, they sold it to my parents. Since it was started it's always been in the same family."
Mixha says his favorite part of running the restaurant is bringing customers and staff into the family.
“We'll get emails that say, 'Oh my gosh I grew up eating there,' or from high school students from Hononegah that say, 'My family comes to your restaurant every single week and I want to work for you guys.' Those are always the best employees because they are passionate about the food that we serve and what we do."
That family atmosphere just adds to why Jessica's has been the place people choose to celebrate some of life's best moments at and create life lasting memories.
“People will come in that maybe haven't come in in a long time," says Mixha, "they'll come back like, 'Oh my gosh I remember you when you were this little and now you're so big and off to college.' It feels like you're talking to a family member."
When you walk in the door, the first thing you're greeted with is a smiling face and the smell of freshly made food wafting through the air.
Once you sit down and decided what to enjoy, the quick and friendly service will blow you away.
"We have decades of experience between our chefs and it shows," says Mixha.
"The secret sauce to our beautiful plates is an assembly line that plates the food. That way our chefs can focus on what they need to do."
If you're coming in for a quick lunch or sitting down for dinner with the family, the team at Jessica's will treat you like one of their own.
“We're so blessed for the staff, the customers, the community we're in, the support that we had during Covid. We can never be grateful enough for that support."
Jessica's Restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays. It is located at 5091 Edgemere Court in Roscoe.