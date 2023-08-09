EXCLUSIVE: President Joe Biden tells The Weather Channel climate change is a national emergency

THE WEATHER CHANNEL - On Wednesday, President Joe Biden sat down with Stephanie Abrams from The Weather Channel to discuss how his administration is addressing climate change.

Stephanie Abrams: Mr. President, you call climate change a code red for humanity. The World Health Organization said it would cause an additional quarter of a million deaths a year starting in 2030. Are you prepared to declare a national emergency with respect to climate change?

President Joe Biden: We already done that. Nationally, we've conserved more land. We've moved into rejoining the Paris Climate Accord. We passed a $360 billion climate control facility. We're moving it see it as the existential threat to America.

Stephanie Abrams: So you've already declared that national emergency.

President Joe Biden: Well, in practice, you have a bug on you.

Stephanie Abrams: Oh, thanks. Appreciate it. So you've already declared that National, practically speaking.

President Joe Biden: Yes.

Stephanie Abrams: You just announced measures to protect workers from dangerous heat. What do you say to states like Texas that just passed a law to strip the ability of local authorities to mandate water breaks for their workers?

President Joe Biden: I think it's cruel. I think it's outrageous. I think it's consistent with what the governor down there is doing. You know, they have more, cheaper electric excuse me, cheaper wind and solar energy than any other state. And he wants to cut it back so can have more more oil. I don't get these guys.

President Joe Biden: My mom used to say. Out of everything bad, something good will come. If you look hard enough where there's an enormous opportunity. We're growing the economy. We're in fact. But it's not enough for us to do. We have to change the whole world's attitude. And right now, Russia and China are very, very difficult partners.

Stephanie Abrams: Let's talk Gen Z, because they're going to play a big role in the next presidential election. And many of them are angry about the 7000 oil and gas permits you approved since you've been in office. You promised no new drilling on federal land or offshore. Can you tell Gen-Z that you haven't broken your promise?

President Joe Biden: Yes, because the courts overruled me. The court said it couldn't do it. I want to stop all drilling in the East Coast and the West Coast and in the Gulf. But I lost in court. We're still pushing really very hard. Look, the alternative is you get everything is better as we we have the private sector is coming off the sidelines. They've invested $250 billion in alternative energy. They're building solar facilities. They're building new you know, there's electrolyzers to take hydrogen and turn it. I mean, there's so much going on.

President Joe Biden: Finally, finally, no one can anymore deny that we don't have a problem of climate change.