'Everywhere you think is safe might not be as safe as you thought;' Belvidere community on high alert after two car thefts

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A search is underway after two cars from a Belvidere neighborhood were stolen from driveways in broad daylight. The tight-knit community is now questioning their home safety and changing their daily routines.
During the winter months, many car owners start their car to heat it up before heading out on their morning commute. But when walking away from those running cars, it leaves opportunities for people to take advantage. That's exactly what happened in Belvidere Monday morning.
"Everywhere you think is safe might not be as safe as you thought," said Flo Nutrition Co-owner Robert Flores.
"It's not uncommon for us to locate a vehicle where it's occupied by a few people and they are just driving around looking for that opportunity for a vehicle like this, in a driveway, started and ready to go," said Belvidere Police Deputy Chief Patrick Gardner.
Deputy Chief Gardner says cars swiped while running happens across our region. He days on Monday, in the 400 block of West Jackson Street, two cars were stolen out of the driveway.
Belvidere Police say it's illegal to have a car running unattended on public roadways but legal at a private home.
"I just did it yesterday and this morning. I went to the car, started it, walked in my house never thinking in your back of your mind that it could potentially not be there when you get back," said Flores.
Deputy Chief Gardner recommends taking steps to avoid becoming a victim.
"Go out in your vehicle and experiment. Start your car, have your key fob present and then remove the key fob at least six or eight feet away from the vehicle and see if your vehicle can be moved. Some people think that just because they walked away with their key fob the vehicle can't be started. But in our experience, we have seen vehicles that do not have that feature and that vehicle can still be driven," said Gardner.
"Who is around that usually is not around because we kind of know our neighbors and know who is there and who is not there. But definitely, use your surroundings a bit more," said Flores when talking about what he and others can do to prevent theft.
Police ask neighbors to look out for one another and yourself to help make Belvidere a safer place.
According to Belvidere Police, one of the stolen cars was found and recovered in Rockford. The other stolen car is still missing.
Residents warned other community members of the thefts on social media. Flores says he's glad social media can be used as a tool for neighbors to help neighbors.
He says he's considering investing in outdoor cameras to help protect his home.