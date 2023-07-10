Everything you need to know about tonight's Barber Colman vote

ROCKFORD — Rockford aldermen will make one of the biggest votes in Rockford's history on Monday night. Before them, a $420 million redevelopment deal for Barber Colman which has sat blighted off of South Main Street for the last two decades.

A brief history of Barber Colman ROCKFORD — Barber Colman is one of Rockford's most historic sites with lots of history both good and bad.

The short version: J Jeffers wants to create a completely reimagined site, calling the project "Colman Yards." The entire redevelopment deal is worth $420 million dollars and envisions nearly 1,000 new apartments, dozens of spaces for new businesses, a new space to walk along and view the Rock River and multiple parking garages.

What's actually guaranteed if aldermen vote yes: The sticker shock of $420 million dollars to redevelop Barber Colman would easily make it one of the largest in Rockford's history, but a yes vote doesn't guarantee the entire project.

If aldermen vote yes, two phases worth $170 million dollars will be fully guaranteed. Whether or not J Jeffers goes through with the other $250 million will lean largely on market conditions.

The city says even if only the guaranteed work gets done, the work will revitalize the vast majority of the blighted properties on Barber Colman's campus.

Phase 1A: The opening part of the project would start just a few weeks after approval and get wrapped up around March of 2025.

This phase would redevelop three buildings and build a parking garage.

Phase 1A would focus more on building apartments, with more than 200 units earmarked for the construction plan. There will be some love given to potential businesses with some space in one of the buildings being dedicated to retail.

The parking garage would hold 336 cars.

Phase 1B: Halfway through Phase 1A's construction, Phase 1B is expected to break ground. The projected start date is July of 2024 with an estimated completion date in January of 2026.

The scope for Phase 1B is far larger, tackling six buildings with a much larger focus on potential businesses and retailers.

The buildings in Phase 1B head back towards the Rock River, and will also add the Central Commons which J Jeffers believes will be the heartbeat of Colman Yards.

When finished, the developer envisions and event space, grocery store, restaurant and other retailers to bring the space to life.

Why City Leaders are pushing for a 'yes' vote: Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and 5th Ward Alderwoman Gabrielle Torina have been loud, vocal champions of the project.

Torina backs the proposal on its merits, but especially for the change it would bring to her area which has been saddled with the blighted property over the last two decades.

McNamara and other city staff have pushed hard to say Rockford is getting an excellent deal for a project which would transform the southwest side of Rockford.

McNamara and City Administrator Todd Cagnoni have harped that the city is only on the hook for $6.5 millions dollars in exchange for $170 million in guaranteed development. The city has compared that deal to the Embassy Suites project which cost Rockford $32.7 million for just under $70 million in development.

Barber Colman deal closer than it has ever been, but some aldermen still have questions ROCKFORD — Nearly anyone you ask in Rockford's fifth ward will tell you Barber Colman stands as a negative symbol.

Cagnoni also points to $6.5 million being a third of what the city would have to pay to outright demolish the site as it is with the estimated cost to reduce Barber Colman to rubble coming in at over $18 million if supply chain issues and demolition price increases continue to persist.

The city has also championed the population and job growth. Analysis from Region 1 Planning Council projects more than 2700 people would come to the city to live in and around Colman Yards, and between construction, retail and other workers, an estimated 2784 jobs would be created through 2030.

What's the holdup?

The city has a lot of numbers and arguments, so why hasn't the deal passed already?

Some aldermen have voiced multiple concerns, but they largely go into two categories: labor and price.

Labor: When it comes to labor, something called a "Planned Labor Agreement" (PLA) has been a sticking point for aldermen.

Essentially, a PLA would put forward terms for employment J Jeffers would have to follow as part of the development deal and lock in certain labor requirements.

WREX has spoke to some aldermen who voiced confusion and concern over the PLA, and said they will not know where they lean on the issue until tonight's vote.

Price: Rockford leaders have vocally touted how they're only on the hook for $6.5 million in the development deal, but some aldermen have been skeptical of that figure.

4th Ward Alderman Kevin Frost in particular voiced concern over how much money could be on the line, especially when it comes to loans the city does not list in the $6.5 million projection. For the city's projection, they factor in all the loans being paid back and don't factor in money from tax-increment financing (TIF).

Looking to Monday: Large redevelopment deals like Colman Yards tend to be close in the final vote. The Embassy Suites project came down to an 8-6 vote in favor of approving the deal.

Two new aldermen to the scene will also have a massive vote in their short tenure with Isidro Barrios filling in for Rockford's 11th Ward after Tuffy Quinonez's death and Jeffrey Wright getting sworn in as the same night as the vote.

The vote could be close, but in concept, Mayor McNamara would only need seven of Rockford's 14 aldermen to vote yes (if all are present on Monday) because McNamara would break any ties.