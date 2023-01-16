Even if Belvidere Assembly Plant adds new car, it will likely take 18 months to reopen

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Stellantis' assembly plant that's called Belvidere home for decades is a mere month and a half from going idle.
The car company said in a release back in December that work will stop for at least six months, but it looks like that figure could be well short of reality.
UAW Local 1268 President Kevin Logan says the plant is only equipped to make Jeep Cherokees. While there has been encouraging developments about adding an electric vehicle, Logan says there's a harsh reality that comes with retooling for a new product.
"We got to go through the concept and from beginning to end you're talking an 18-month process for something brand new from where they have to come to the facility to retool," Logan said.
Logan went on to say it will be 18 months from the time a deal is announced, but that could take far longer. National negotiations happen in September, when Logan thinks there's the highest likelihood to hear about a new product coming to Belvidere.
"I hope I'm wrong," Logan said. "I hope we get some information well before September just so our members can make an educated decision on what they want to do, but my gut tells me that we probably won't hear something until September."
When it comes to avoiding a shutdown, Logan believes only more Cherokees will keep the lights on, but acknowledges that's highly unlikely to happen.
Logan's biggest concern ahead of the plant going idle is for the workers. Currently, 1100 people work at the Stellantis plant, and nearly a third of them are within two years of earning their union pension. Logan says those workers are put in a difficult spot where they would nearly be forced to take any job anywhere to protect their pension or walk away from decades of work.
"They have no choice but to accept and protect their pensions, the ones that have them, or decline and be in the search for a job around here locally," Logan said.
Logan pushed that the UAW will work to protect and inform the workers as soon as it learns more in the coming weeks.