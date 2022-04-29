Ethnic Heritage Museum opening exhibit on early Mexican settlers in the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local museum is opening a new exhibit this weekend, honoring early settlers in the Forest City.
The Hispanic Gallery of the Ethnic Heritage Museum in Rockford will unveil their new exhibit, "Early Mexican Settlers of South Rockford," on Sunday, May 1.
The museum says the exhibit will display the lives and the history of five Mexican families that settled on the southwest side of Rockford.
Families honored in the exhibit include Maurilio and Carmella "Carmen" Cruz, Frank and Mary Carmona, Dolores and Maria "Jesse" Mendez, Armando and Rebecca Luna, and Esteban and Lucille Martinez.
Carmen Cruz was born in Rockford in 1927 and married Maurilio in 1946. She taught children at St. Elizabeth's Center about the Mexican culture and instructed them in Mexican folk dances in the 1950's and 60's. In 1992, La Voz Latina honored Carmen for her outstanding community service.
Frank Carmona came to Rockford at 17 in 1922. He worked on the railroad in his early years, then at Mattison Machine. Later he worked at Barber Colman. After Barber Colman closed, he was able to open his own business, "Carmona Gear" in South Rockford. Frank lived to be almost 101 years old.
Dolores and Jesse Mendoza lived in Minnesota for about 8 years then decided to come to Rockford for work. They arrived in South Rockford with 3 young children in 1936. Dolores found a job at Mattison Machine, but was tragically hit by a car a few years later. Jesse was known to the Mexican community as "the Best Cook in South Rockford".
Armando Luna arrived in Rockford at the age of 14 years old in 1937. He came all the way from the Texas area by train at the age of 10, alone until he met a couple who raised him. He married his wife Rebecca in 1942. They both served in the US Armed Forces.
Esteban and Lucille Martinez both came to Rockford at a very young ages. Esteban arrived when he was 12 years old in 1924 and Lucille came to Rockford when she was a one-year-old in 1917. Esteban worked at Camp Grant, in charge of the German Prisoners of War and helping train soldiers. He served on the Board of Trustees for the St Elizabeth's Center, Hildago Society, CPM Club on Central Avenue, and helped with special events at St. Anthony and St Mary's Church.
The Ethnic Heritage Museum will be hosting a special presentation on all of the families as they unveil the exhibit at 2:30 p.m. on May 1. The event is free to the public but the museum says donations are appreciated.
General Admission to the museum is $5 for students, $7 per individual and $15 per family, or free for all members.
The museum says the exhibit will be on display until July. The Ethnic Heritage Museum is located at 1129 S. Main St. in Rockford.