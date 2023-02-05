Ethnic Heritage Museum honors baseball legends and civil rights leaders for Black History Month

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Black baseball athletes throughout the history of the game are honored through a new exhibit at the Rockford Ethnic Heritage Museum in celebration of Black History Month.
The Ethnic Heritage Museum has opened a new exhibit honoring the athletes and their work during the civil rights movement.
A few of those featured in the exhibit include Jackie Robinson, Hank Aaron, and Robert “Smokey” Whitfield.
David Ruffin, a member of the Rockford Ethnic Heritage Museum's Board of Directors, says the athletes displayed were instrumental in shaping our society today.
“The sports aspect of it kind of mirrors society at the time," Ruffin says. "Whitfield started in the 1880s and he was in the integrated league then. When Jim Crow came, it became segregated and then with Jackie Robinson it became integrated again."
Many of the items from baseballs, jerseys, and several photographers were all loaned to the museum by K. Partick Yarbrough. Yarbrough believes each item in the room has its own story to tell.
"I think the items not only reflect the players on the field but their activities off the field," Yarborough says. "Especially Jackie Robinson, being involved in the military and his difficulties that he had and his persistent qualities of being a person who represented not only baseball but an entire race of people."
"We have a duty to let the younger people know about baseball and the intertwining of baseball and the civil rights movement," Yarborough continues. "These players who were involved in the Negro Leagues were apart of that movement before the 60s and it is very important to recognize them on and off the field of play."
The exhibit will remain on display until Sunday, April 30. The museum is open every Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.