Ethnic Heritage Museum holds commemoration ceremony honoring Hispanic Veterans

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Ethnic Heritage Museum paid tribute to local veterans within the Hispanic community today.
“We did a veteran's program, and it was specifically focused for the Hispanic community all Mexican veterans that were from south Rockford which is where Rockford really began,” said Jocely McLaughlin, Ethnic Heritage Museum President.
One of today's honorees was fellow Rockfordian Aurelio DeLaRosa. DeLaRosa was a member of the United States Army/National Guard, and 1989 Purple Heart recipient says that being acknowledged today meant the world to him.
"I don't think that I did enough but I'm very honored and I'm very grateful to be recognized not just be nominated but accepted and recognized,” said DeLaRosa.
However, DeLaRosa says if it wasn't for people like World War Two Veteran Ted Quinonez, who was also honored at the ceremony, he may have never become a part of the military.
"I grew up a block away and Ted I knew as a kid and I always looked up to him you know and went on to be to join the military, "said DeLaRosa.
Quinonez just celebrated his 98th birthday.