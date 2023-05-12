 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following area, Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 615 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Underpasses may be flooded. Roads and streets may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 449 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated that rain rates have begun to diminish across the
Rockford area. Although no additional flooding is expected,
standing water will likely remain on area roadways.
- Some locations that may experience minor flooding include...
Rockford, Loves Park, and Machesney Park.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor
drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in
the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters.

&&

Ethical questions and dilemmas: WInnebago County State's Attorney holds seminar

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD, Ill. — An Ethics 101 Prosecutor Seminar was held at Northern Illinois University Friday to help attorneys work through difficult situations they experience on a daily basis.

During their 14th annual seminar, both state and federal level attorneys covered a variety of topics that are crucial to ethical duties and responsibilities of prosecutors.

Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley says that through his training, the one thing he wants to apply in later practice is self-care, not only for him but his team.

"I worry [about] them and the mental health of our prosecutors," Hanley said.

"This is a very difficult job; we hear a lot of horrific things day in and day out and I worry about how our attorneys are handling and taking care of themselves. As the leader of the office, we've got to honestly get better at that."

Other important topics discussed were diversity, equity and inclusion, which was presented by Julie Livingston, the Diversity and Inclusion Manager in the Illinois Supreme Court Committee on Professionalism.

Livingston says learning about diversity is something that should be practiced often and is helpful when dealing with clients.

"We are talking about difficult conversations regarding diversity and some of the takeaways I am going to provide are how to understand and see things like implicit bias," Livingston explained.

"I want them to understand how to identify and how to become an ally and the things that we can do specifically to engage in those every day in the legal profession."

