Ethical questions and dilemmas: WInnebago County State's Attorney holds seminar

ROCKFORD, Ill. — An Ethics 101 Prosecutor Seminar was held at Northern Illinois University Friday to help attorneys work through difficult situations they experience on a daily basis.
During their 14th annual seminar, both state and federal level attorneys covered a variety of topics that are crucial to ethical duties and responsibilities of prosecutors.
Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley says that through his training, the one thing he wants to apply in later practice is self-care, not only for him but his team.
"I worry [about] them and the mental health of our prosecutors," Hanley said.
"This is a very difficult job; we hear a lot of horrific things day in and day out and I worry about how our attorneys are handling and taking care of themselves. As the leader of the office, we've got to honestly get better at that."
Other important topics discussed were diversity, equity and inclusion, which was presented by Julie Livingston, the Diversity and Inclusion Manager in the Illinois Supreme Court Committee on Professionalism.
Livingston says learning about diversity is something that should be practiced often and is helpful when dealing with clients.
"We are talking about difficult conversations regarding diversity and some of the takeaways I am going to provide are how to understand and see things like implicit bias," Livingston explained.
"I want them to understand how to identify and how to become an ally and the things that we can do specifically to engage in those every day in the legal profession."