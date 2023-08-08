Erik Karl Jacobs appointed as 17th Judicial Circuit Court Judge

Justice Lisa Holder White and the Illinois Supreme Court have announced that attorney Erik Karl Jacobs has been appointed as a 17th Judicial Circuit Court Judge.
Jacobs was appointed to fill the circuit court vacancy made by the retirement of 17th Judicial Circuit Judge Joseph G. McGraw on July 5.
Jacobs' appointment is effective August 15 and will end December 2 following the November 2024 general election.
“Attorney Erik Jacobs is a wonderful example of a servant leader,” Justice Holder White said. “While his extensive legal experience and expertise are widely recognized, he has shown, by his activities outside of the legal profession, a lifelong commitment to bettering the Rockford community. The citizens of the 17th Circuit will be well served by his addition to the judiciary.”
Jacobs has over 30 years of experience in private practice, most recently at Cicero, France & Alexander, P.C.
Jacobs also served for two years as a law clerk for the Hon. Philip G. Reinhard of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.
“I am grateful and honored to have been selected by Justice Holder White and the Illinois
Supreme Court to serve as the next Circuit Judge for the 17th Judicial Circuit,” Jacobs said. “I am truly humbled. I look forward to serving the citizens of Winnebago and Boone Counties for many years to come.”
Jacobs earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Iowa and earned his Juris Doctor, with Honors, from the Northern Illinois University College of Law.
His professional affiliations include the Winnebago County Bar Foundation (President), the Winnebago County Bar Association (Chairman of the Real Estate and Alternative Dispute Resolution Sections), the Illinois State Bar Association, the Illinois Trial Attorneys Association, the American Bar Association, and the Illinois Real Estate Lawyers Association.