EPA to distribute $27B in clean energy loans

Environmental Protection Agency EPA

ROCKFORD --The Environmental Protection Agency announced plans to implement the Biden administration's $23 billion clean energy loan program.

This was funded by the Inflation Reduction Act.

The EPA will work through non-profits to distribute the funds.

The agency is pursuing a strategy where several so-called “hub” nonprofits would distribute the money through a competitive process.

The funds will be split to help finances thousands of clean energy projects, as well as a 'Solar For All' grant competition.

