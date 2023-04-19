EPA to distribute $27B in clean energy loans

ROCKFORD --The Environmental Protection Agency announced plans to implement the Biden administration's $23 billion clean energy loan program.
This was funded by the Inflation Reduction Act.
The EPA will work through non-profits to distribute the funds.
The agency is pursuing a strategy where several so-called “hub” nonprofits would distribute the money through a competitive process.
The funds will be split to help finances thousands of clean energy projects, as well as a 'Solar For All' grant competition.