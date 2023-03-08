Environmental advocacy group suing FAA over Bell Bowl Prairie

ROCKFORD — The FAA is being sued after greenlighting the deconstruction of the Bell Bowl Prairie. The Chicago Rockford International Airport is expanding and the prairie is in those plans of expansion.
The Natural Land Institute along with community members came out Wednesday night to show their support and voice their concerns at the Winnebago County Courthouse.
In a ruling from the FAA the airport will retain a total of six acres of prairie land. A motion from the NLI to stop the project from starting as early as Thursday was denied Wednesday afternoon by two judges.
The NLI and supporters wanted to delay the project until March 15, which would make the airport wait until October to continue with the expansion project.
"I have a connection with nature that's deep and I know the value of it," said Kerry Leigh Executive Director of the Natural Land Institute. "I think that the people that do this kind of thing aren't aware, they're ignorant and they don't know the value they don't understand."