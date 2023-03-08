 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY
TO 7 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Accumulating wet snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone and McHenry Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 7 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will likely impact the Thursday evening and early
Friday morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow rates are likely to peak near 1 inch
per hour early Thursday evening. The expected heavy, wet
nature of the snow will make shoveling hazardous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Environmental advocacy group suing FAA over Bell Bowl Prairie

  • Updated
  • 0
Bell Bowl Protest

ROCKFORD — The FAA is being sued after greenlighting the deconstruction of the Bell Bowl Prairie. The Chicago Rockford International Airport is expanding and the prairie is in those plans of expansion.

The Natural Land Institute along with community members came out Wednesday night to show their support and voice their concerns at the Winnebago County Courthouse.

In a ruling from the FAA the airport will retain a total of six acres of prairie land. A motion from the NLI to stop the project from starting as early as Thursday was denied Wednesday afternoon by two judges.

The NLI and supporters wanted to delay the project until March 15, which would make the airport wait until October to continue with the expansion project. 

"I have a connection with nature that's deep and I know the value of it," said Kerry Leigh Executive Director of the Natural Land Institute. "I think that the people that do this kind of thing aren't aware, they're ignorant and they don't know the value they don't understand."

Tags

Recommended for you