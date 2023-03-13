Empower Illinois providing scholarships to families for private education

Empower Illinois has granted hundreds of children, scholarships over the last five years, specifically giving low-income families the opportunity to attend private schools for free.
"Families do have to apply every year and demonstrate needs based on income," said Empower Illinois President Anthony Holter.
"We're really helping families in low income and working class communities, access a quality of education that for many of them, would become a barrier without this program."
All scholarship funding comes directly from donors, which, because of the 'Invest in kids' scholarship tax credit program enacted in 2017, any donor will receive a 75% tax credit of their entire donation.
Right now, the average donation sits at $1,000.
"It's changing kid's lives, certaintly through the education that they receive, but its doing much more than that," Holter said.
"It's helping their families, its helping their communities... at the end of the day, we know that kids are getting a great education, and because of the financial assistance, its making a profound impact."
Scholarships can be awarded to K - 12 students, specifically in 19 eligible schools in the Stateline.
90 scholarships were awarded to Stateline families last year, with local families receiving $3 million in the last five years.
There are currently 374 local students on the waitlist, however, Holter asks students not to be discouraged because of this number, as more donors are encouraged to give because of the tax credit incentive.
If you are interested in donating or applying for a scholarship, you can visit the Empower Illinois website.