Employees evacuated from WTVO-TV building due to instability of news tower

ROCKFORD — People were evacuated from a Rockford television station building Thursday morning due to the instability of a news tower.
Both northbound and southbound lanes of traffic have been shut down from Auburn to West State Street.
WTVO-TV's Chief Engineer tells 13 WREX that a tower crew is in route.
The Winnebago Sheriff posted this tweet about the situation at 10:23 a.m.:
UPDATE: 2100 blk of N. Meridian Road from Auburn to West State St. both NB & SB lanes of traffic have been shut down due to an unstable news tower. Engineers are working on the issue. Residents in the area have been notified.— Winnebago Co Sheriff (@winnsheriff) February 23, 2023
This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they become available.