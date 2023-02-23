 Skip to main content
Employees evacuated from WTVO-TV building due to instability of news tower

  • Updated
WTVO tower

13 WREX's Emily McMinn is live near WTVO-TV as she reports about a building evacuation that happened late Thursday morning.

ROCKFORD — People were evacuated from a Rockford television station building Thursday morning due to the instability of a news tower.

At the WTVO-TV building in Rockford, located at 1917 North Meridian Road, employees have evacuated their building due to the instability of their signal transmit tower.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of traffic have been shut down from Auburn to West State Street.

WTVO-TV's Chief Engineer tells 13 WREX that a tower crew is in route.

The Winnebago Sheriff posted this tweet about the situation at 10:23 a.m.:

This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they become available.