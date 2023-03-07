Employees continue to search for work a week after Belvidere Assembly Plant shutdown

BELVIDERE - One week from the Stellantis Belvidere Assembly plant idle leaves thousands still on the job hunt.
Reggie Hereford has worked for the company for over 30 years and previously transferred to the Belvidere Assembly Plant that went idle in Syracuse New York.
Hereford does qualify for the $50 thousand retirement incentive that they are offering to eligible employees. However, he hasn't made a decision on accepting that offer or transferring to another facility.
"The whole thing is wrong and the worst part is we did all these things and now you're saying you're going to close our plant now everybody has to make a big decision and that decision is not easy I've done it's not easy leaving somewhere you've grown up all your life,” said Hereford.
As thousands of workers are in search of new jobs Mayor Tom McNamara advises workers to consider employment in Rockford.
"For anyone looking for a job I'd begin with the local workforce connection and I would also work with the goodwill of northern Illinois both have a tremendous finger on the plus of what is going on in our community when it comes to employment opportunities and they can match your skill set,” said McNamara.
According to State Representative John Cabello, there will be a press conference next week discussing the future of the Belvidere Assembly Plant.