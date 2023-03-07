Employees continue to search for work a week after Belvidere Assembly Plant shutdown

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 or more inches possible. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake IL Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact both the Thursday evening and Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The expected heavy, wet nature of the snow will make shoveling hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&