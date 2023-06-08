Emergency rule set in place regulating the placement of co-branded alcoholic beverages in Illinois stores

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Liquor Commission filed an emergency rule on May 26 to regulate the placement a display of co-branded alcoholic beverages in retail stores.
A "co-branded alcoholic beverage" is any alcoholic beverage that has the same or similar brand name, logo, or packaging as a non-alcoholic beverage.
This rule aims to protect the public from confusion between alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages of the same brand and to prevent the marketing of alcohol to kids.
The emergency rule applies to all retail establishments in Illinois that sell packaged alcohol for off-premises consumption.
Under the rule, larger retail sales floors (larger than 2,500 square feet) are not allowed to display co-branded alcoholic beverages next to soft drinks, fruit juices, bottled water, candy, or snack foods that display cartoons or child-oriented photos.
Retail sales floors under 2,500 square feet or less must either:
- Comply with the display requirements for establishments with larger retail sales floors
- Post clear signage on every display that contains co-branded alcoholic beverages and is right next to soft drinks, fruit juices, bottled water, candy, or snack foods with cartoons or child-oriented photos.
“Mistaking alcoholic beverages for non-alcoholic beverages is especially dangerous for those under the age of 21 and individuals with alcohol use disorders,” said Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Lisa Gardner. “This emergency rule aims to safeguard public health by preventing product confusion and prohibiting alcoholic beverage marketing that appeals to children.”
The ILCC's emergency rule is in effect as of May 26 and will expire on October 23.
The entire emergency rule notice is below: