Emergency road closing in Rockford

ROCKFORD — Beginning Monday, August 15, the Four Rivers Sanitation Authority will be closing Sterling Drive between Guilford Road and Abbotsford Road for a sanitary sewer repair.
Traffic control measures will be in place.
The work is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Friday, August 19, weather permitting.
If you have any questions or concerns about the project, please contact the Four Rivers Sanitation Authority at 815-387-7600 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.