Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Monday was 13.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Emergency road closing in Rockford

  • Updated
  • 0
Road Work Generic

ROCKFORD — Beginning Monday, August 15, the Four Rivers Sanitation Authority will be closing Sterling Drive between Guilford Road and Abbotsford Road for a sanitary sewer repair. 

Traffic control measures will be in place. 

The work is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Friday, August 19, weather permitting.

Traffic control measures will be provided.

If you have any questions or concerns about the project, please contact the Four Rivers Sanitation Authority at 815-387-7600 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.  

