Emergency Management Agencies prepare for potential flooding, ice jams and more

LEE COUNTY (WREX) — The combination of rain, ice and snow can be dangerous especially along the river.
"I am careful. When my driveway is really bad, I just stay home," said Deanna Gregory of Rochelle.
Emergency Management Agencies in the Stateline, including Lee County, are working around the clock ahead of Wednesday night's weather. Locals say their work behind the scenes is effective.
"When it's hitting the West Coast, that's when we start getting our plans in place. It gives us plenty of time to prepare," said Lee County EMA Director Kevin Lalley.
EMA's are getting their ducks in a row to prepare for this winter mix. Lalley says it's all about teamwork with fire, police and the public.
"We always think worst-case scenario. So when I hear freezing rain or icing, I think about power outages right away. How are we going to support those people who have power outages? How are we going to keep people warm during the winter," said Lalley when thinking about what a response to weather emergencies could look like. "The river is going to rise, the ice is going to break up and then it could jam. If it jams the water could rise rapidly."
Lalley says with the quick rise and dip in temperatures, ice jams can happen faster than you think.
"We have a river gage in Dixon. So keep an eye on that river gage but again, with ice jamming, that gage might not see it as rapidly as we want," said Lalley. "We do have people that can watch the river, river spotters with the National Weather Service. We also have the sheriffs department that's always out giving feedback."
There is a potential for flooding in dams, rivers and creeks. According to Lalley, the frozen ground will cause easy water runoff and ditches are going to see higher water levels.
"We don't want anyone to get caught off guard," said Lalley. "The big thing is turn around, don't drown. If the road is flooded you don't know what's underneath that road. Has it been washed out?"
Locals just outside of Lee County say they don't always think about the systems in place to make sure water, snow and ice don't pose threats.
"It would be a train wreck out there. There would be water everywhere, snow. The people who drive the salt trucks and everything; it would be not as safe without them," said Katy Snow of Oregon.
Katie says she's thankful for the hard work behind the scenes.
Snow and Gregory have both had to call off work in the past due to hazardous conditions either at their homes or on the roadways. They say they normally stock up on food and stay home if forecasts are severe.