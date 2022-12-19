Emergency crews rescue 6-year-old from house fire in Rockford

UPDATE: A 6-year-old was rescued along with four dogs after a home caught fire in Rockford.
Rockford Fire Department responded to a call just after 11 p.m. near the 3000 block of Lapey St.
According to a release, crews found heavy fire coming from the first floor of the home and were notified of a child trapped inside. Fire crews were able to find and get the child out of the home. The child was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
Fire officials say four dogs also survived the fire and were turned over to the Rockford Police Department.
Fire crews remained on scene for several hours putting out the fire. The building was left heavily damaged and was later condemned, according to the release.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire in the 3000 block of Lapey St.
There is no word on injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. 13 WREX will continue following the latest developments and provide updates as they become available.