Emergency COVID rental assistance payments in Winnebago County ending soon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A program providing emergency rental and utility payment assistance during the pandemic will soon be ending, the county says.
Winnebago County officials announced Wednesday that the county's Emergency Rental Assistance Program will end once final funding is sent out this year.
The Winnebago County Emergency Rental Assistance, or WCERA, program has been providing help for residents paying rental and utility bills for more than a year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In total, more than $15 million was awarded to the county to be used for the payment assistance, with less than 10% being allocated for administrative costs.
As of this month, the Winnebago County program has helped nearly 1,900 households in the area for a total of more than $13.4 million.
"On a professional level, it feels good to have been able to help tenants and landlords during some of their hardest times," says Karen Hernandez, Program Manager.
The WCERA program was created from funding released by the U.S. Treasury Department. A statewide program began in August 2020, one of the largest such programs in the country.
WCERA gave up to 18 months of rental assistance and utility/home energy assistance to eligible renter households in the county, hoping to increase stability for landlords and prevent residents from getting evicted.
The remainder of ERAP 1 funding will be disbursed by the end of September, with remaining ERAP 2 funds to be distributed by the end of the year.
If you have any questions, call the WCERA at (815) 972-RENT or email contact@renthelp.wincoil.gov.