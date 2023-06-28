Embassy Suites and CASA team up to continue partnership

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Riverfront was filled with music Wednesday night at the Embassy Suites for Music on the Patio.
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) has monthly events to gain support from the community to show what they do, and recruit volunteers.
CASA recruits volunteers that can work with children that experience abuse and neglect and have been or are currently in the court system. Currently 300 kids are being helped but the actual number of kids that need help is closer to 1,000.
"We (CASA) need to at least triple in size over the next few years and get at least at least 200 or 300 more volunteers to come in and take on cases," said James Hudson, the Executive Director of CASA. "We're excited to partner with groups like Embassy Suites to help us get the word out."
Those that want to volunteer do have to go through a 35 hour long training session but only need to commit between eight to ten hours a month after training.
To sign up as a volunteer visit CASA's website.