...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy
for fine particulate matter statewide on Wednesday June 28th and
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups for fine particulate matter statewide
for Thursday June 29th.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada continues in the region, pushing air
quality into the unhealthy or worse categories. Air Quality Index
forecasts and levels can normally be found at AirNow.gov, but the
unique widespread nature of this episode prompted this additional
alert.

Sensitive individuals, including people with heart or lung disease,
older adults, children and teenagers, minority populations, and
outdoor workers should avoid long or intense outdoor activity.
Everyone else should reduce long or intense outdoor activity and take
more breaks during outdoor activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions and protect
your health can be found at www.airnow.gov.

Media contact...217 558 1536.

Embassy Suites and CASA team up to continue partnership

CASA SIGN

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Riverfront was filled with music Wednesday night at the Embassy Suites for Music on the Patio.

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) has monthly events to gain support from the community to show what they do, and recruit volunteers. 

CASA recruits volunteers that can work with children that experience abuse and neglect and have been or are currently in the court system. Currently 300 kids are being helped but the actual number of kids that need help is closer to 1,000. 

"We (CASA) need to at least triple in size over the next few years and get at least at least 200 or 300 more volunteers to come in and take on cases," said James Hudson, the Executive Director of CASA. "We're excited to partner with groups like Embassy Suites to help us get the word out."

Those that want to volunteer do have to go through a 35 hour long training session but only need to commit between eight to ten hours a month after training.

To sign up as a volunteer visit CASA's website.   

