Elgin neighborhood picking up the pieces following last night's confirmed tornadoes

ELGIN — Following last night's two confirmed tornadoes in Elgin, the Del Webb neighborhood is picking up the pieces from the severe weather.
"We heard the rumbling, the roaring, the howling, the creaking and I looked at my husband in tears and said, "It's hitting us." And just as quickly, it was over and we had dead silence," said neighbor, Lois Hince.
As for a big cause for concern or warning signs, one neighbor said he saw none.
"If there was anything visible to us before hand or any type of swirling tornado in the sky that might touch down? Absolutely not. It was rather calm. That's what was so surprising, the afterwards effects," Peter Elia said.
But when Elia left his basement following the storm, the sight was certainly not what he may have been expecting.
"There was siding, debris, not huge pieces but a portion like this and like this on my neighbor's lawn. A large piece up in that tree about 30 feet high," Elia said.
Following the severe weather, both physically and emotionally moving on is all Hince said they can do.
"It happened, it's over and now you got to do the best cleaning up and stuff but... it was a big fear of mine and it happened yesterday," Hince said.
And Hince, now just urging the community to remain vigilant with these warnings, something she plans to do as well.
"I lived thru a school fire and I never take fire drills lightly and for sure now tornado warnings, I'll head for cover," Hince said.
One Del Webb resident was not home at the time of the severe weather and considers herself lucky to have been in the right place at the right time throughout.
"We were in the lodge for a neighborhood meeting and we heard the siren, our siren actually in the lodge went off. And we sat still and then another siren went off. And that's when we got up and went into the locker room. And that's where you have to be because there are no windows in there," said neighbor, Joyce DelGuidice.
Residents of the Del Webb neighborhood told 13 WREX this was the first time in its 18-year history a storm this severe has hit their area.