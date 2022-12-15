Elgin man sentenced to 12 years in jail for DUI crash that killed two Judson University students

KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A 23-year-old Elgin man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for an April 2021 Elgin DUI crash that killed two students at Judson University.
The Kane County State's Attorney announced Thursday that Trevon D. Morris has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections for his involvement in an April 2021 car crash that killed Judson University students Dallas Colburn and Nathanael Madison.
On October 20, 2022, Morris pleaded guilty to the offense of Aggravated DUI causing death, which is a Class 2 felony.
During the evening of April 20, 2021, Morris was driving a 2013 Hyundai.
Co-defendant 23-year-old Kahleel L. Steele was driving a 2011 Jeep.
The third co-defendant was 24-year old Manny Pittenturf, who was driving a 2012 Kia.
The cars were traveling at an high rate of speed north on Illinois Route 31, north of Big Timber Road in Elgin.
Morris' Hyundai collided with a 2004 Pontiac that was turning left from southbound Route 31 onto Judson Drive.
22-year-old Colburn of Plano, Illinois and 22-year-old Madison of Wernersville, Pennsylvania, were thrown from the Pontiac and died.
Two other passengers in the Pontiac survived the collision.
Morris and Steele were street racing at the time of the crash with Pittenturf close behind.
Morris was driving over the posted 45 mph speed limit at impact.
He had more than 5 ng/mL of delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood and didn't have a valid driver's license.
Steele was also driving over the posted 45 mph speed limit and was unlawfully in possession of marijuana.
Pittenturf was driving over 35 mph and did not have a valid driver's license.
According to Illinois law, Morris must serve at least 85% of his sentence.
He receives credit for 470 days served — 468 days on electronic home monitoring and two days served in the Kane County jail.
The cases against Steele and Pittenturf are pending.
Pittenturf's whereabouts are unknown. He was last seen August 12, 2021 during a court hearing and is wanted on an arrest warrant.
Anyone with information about Pittenturf should call the Elgin Police Investigations Unit at 847-289-2600.
Assistant State's Attorney Katy Flannagan released the following statement:
“The defendant’s actions in this tragic crash were completely preventable. He made a series of poor choices to speed, race his friends and drive under the influence of cannabis that has destroyed four families and taken the lives of two bright young men. This sentence sends a strong message that speeding and driving while under the influence of cannabis is dangerous, illegal and can end lives."
"Finally, I sincerely would like to thank the victims and their families. Throughout this process, and in their grief, they were patient, courageous and willing to drop everything at a moment’s notice to ensure this defendant was held accountable. My heart goes out to all of them for their tragic loss, and our office will continue to tirelessly work to ensure that no other family has to suffer this lifetime of pain.”