Sunday is the last day for online voter registration in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Sunday, Oct. 23 is the last day for online voter registration for the Nov. 8 election in Illinois.
The Illinois State Board of Elections says online voter registration in the state closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
Once it closes, voters will not be able to register online for the midterm elections. You can still register in-person through Grace Period Registration and Voting.
Click here to register to vote online
Here are the locations for Grace Period Registration for local election authorities:
- Boone County: Boone County Clerk's Office (1212 Logan Ave., Belvidere), Mon-Fri 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Lee County: Lee County Clerk and Recorder's Office (112 E. Second St., Dixon), Mon-Fri 8:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. and Sat., Nov. 5 9 a.m. - Noon
- Ogle County: Ogle County Clerk's Office (105 S. 5th St., Oregon), Mon-Fri 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and Sat., Nov. 5 9 a.m. - Noon
- Stephenson County: Stephenson County Clerk and Recorder's Office (50 W. Douglas St., Freeport), Mon-Fri 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Winnebago County: Winnebago County Clerk's Office (404 Elm St., Rockford)
- Through Fri., Oct. 28: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Sat., Oct. 29: 8:30 a.m. - Noon
- Mon., Oct. 31 - Fri., Nov. 4: 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Sat., Nov. 5: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 6: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Mon., Nov. 7: 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- City of Rockford: Rockford Election Commission Office (301 S. 6th St., Rockford)
- Through Fri., Oct. 28: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Sat., Oct. 29: 9 a.m. - Noon
- Sun., Oct. 30: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Mon., Oct. 31 - Fri., Nov. 4: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Sat., Nov. 5: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 6: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Mon., Nov. 7: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Illinois voters can also register to vote on Election Day. In the City of Rockford and Winnebago County, all polling places will have Grace Period Registration on Nov. 8.
Voters in Boone, Lee, Ogle, and Stephenson Counties can also register on Election Day at their respective Clerk's offices.
Polls on Nov. 8 open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 a.m. in Illinois.