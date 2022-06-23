River Bluff advocates make final push as the facility's future likely lies in the balance with voters

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For decades, River Bluff Nursing Home has served people of all needs and abilities, but recent years have left the facility two million dollars in the red.
The deficit left some with the county board to question the future of the nursing home as a publicly owned institution, opening up ideas to sell or close the facility.
Advocates for the home came up with a plan to eliminate the shortfall by raising the home's property tax levy for the first time in more than 30 years.
If passed, a single-family home worth $150,000 would pay another $25 a year in taxes.
The referendum on the ballot is non-binding which means the county board is not required to mirror the people's vote. However, board member and nursing home chair Angie Goral believes the board will back whatever voters decide.
"If this does not pass, then this can come back, go to the floor, and say well we're not getting the money, so let's have another vote on the floor, and we'll get rid of it," Goral said.
Goral fears that if the county sells or shuts down the home, Medicare and Medicaid patients would have fewer places to go.
Opponents of the River Bluff referendum say they don't want to increase taxes and don't believe the county should be a part of the nursing home business.