North Park Fire Protection District referendum on June primary ballot would build new fire station

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — The North Park Fire Protection District (NPFPD) will hold a press conference on Thursday to announce a Bond Referendum to build a new fire station.
The new fire station, according to fire officials, will replace three existing buildings, all dating back to the 1950s and 1960s.
North Park Fire says the buildings are inefficient, expensive to maintain and operate, too small for current firefighting apparatus and poorly located within the current district’s boundaries.
NPFPD Board of Trustees President Brent Meade says the new facilities would bring a new era of efficiencies in operations, be less expensive to operate, and help better protect local residents.
"Our current stations that were built when NPFPD was first established are no longer optimal for keeping our community safe,” Meade says.
NPFPD has been serving Winnebago County since the department was established in the 1940s. Since that time, growth and development have changed the fire protection landscape in Winnebago County, with municipal fire departments taking over fire and emergency services for areas annexed by Rockford and Loves Park.
Meade says that they are also seeing longer response times due to the locations of the fires and the need for medical emergencies.
The North Park Fire Protection District provides fire protection, medical, and other emergency services to residents of southern Machesney Park and unincorporated communities beyond the city limits of Rockford and Loves Park.
The public is encouraged to attend the press conference at 10 a.m. at the district's administrative office, located at 605 Ramona Terrace in Machesney Park.