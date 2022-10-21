New early voting location to open in Loves Park

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Voters in Winnebago County will have a new way to vote early for the November midterm elections beginning next week.
The Winnebago County Clerk's Office announced Friday that a new early voting site will open at the Harlem Alpine Centre in Loves Park.
Beginning on Monday, Oct. 24, voters in Winnebago County that live outside of Rockford city limits can vote early at the location, located at 7933-C N. Alpine Rd. in Loves Park.
The days and hours that early voting location will be open are as follows:
- Monday, Oct. 24 - Friday, Oct. 28: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 31 - Friday, Nov. 4: 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 5: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 6: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 7: 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow says making sure voters are able to vote is important.
"Our hope is that offering this additional polling location will make voting in the General Election even more accessible for all residents of Winnebago County," Gummow says.
In addition to the new Loves Park location, Winnebago County voters who live outside of Rockford can also vote early on the fourth floor of the Winnebago County Administration Building, located at 404 Elm St. in Rockford.
For more information about voting in Winnebago County, visit the Winnebago County Clerk's Office's website.