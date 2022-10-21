 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New early voting location to open in Loves Park

  • 0
Early Voting generic.jpg

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Voters in Winnebago County will have a new way to vote early for the November midterm elections beginning next week.

The Winnebago County Clerk's Office announced Friday that a new early voting site will open at the Harlem Alpine Centre in Loves Park.

Beginning on Monday, Oct. 24, voters in Winnebago County that live outside of Rockford city limits can vote early at the location, located at 7933-C N. Alpine Rd. in Loves Park.

The days and hours that early voting location will be open are as follows:

  • Monday, Oct. 24 - Friday, Oct. 28: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 31 - Friday, Nov. 4: 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 5: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 6: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 7: 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow says making sure voters are able to vote is important.

"Our hope is that offering this additional polling location will make voting in the General Election even more accessible for all residents of Winnebago County," Gummow says.

In addition to the new Loves Park location, Winnebago County voters who live outside of Rockford can also vote early on the fourth floor of the Winnebago County Administration Building, located at 404 Elm St. in Rockford.

For more information about voting in Winnebago County, visit the Winnebago County Clerk's Office's website.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you