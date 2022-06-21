Loves Park leaders hope voters say 'yes' to renewing sales tax for roads

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Since 2014, everyone has paid an extra one percent on their sales tax in the City of Loves Park. Every penny of that has gone to road repairs and infrastructure according to Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury.
The most notable project undertaken by those funds according to Jury is a near reconstruction of Alpine Road.
Now, Jury and the city hope to renew that sales tax for another ten years.
"It's only an extension, we've already been charging that one percent, so it's not an increase, it's one percent which probably gets 40% of it paid by other communities," Jury said.
If passed, Jury says the new money would go towards residential roads, and small roads near businesses.
He says Loves Park leans on sales tax more than other communities since they don't use a sales tax to fund city services.
"We are the only community that doesn't charge a property tax that provides full police coverage, full fire coverage, full street department, full water department, so we survive on sales tax," Jury said.
If voters opt to vote 'no' Jury says the city will have time to address any concerns on the resolution and get it back on either the November ballot this fall, or in 2024.