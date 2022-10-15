Local voters learn more about redistricting process

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local organization teamed up with a statewide program to inform voters as the midterm elections approach.
CHANGE Illinois and Rockford Urban Ministries held a town hall meeting Saturday, with information about the redistricting that just occurred in Illinois after the 2020 Census.
Organizers answered questions from those who attended and gave presentations about where districts had shifted and what that meant for important elections next month.
Rev. Damon Smith, CHANGE Illinois' Community Outreach Director, says it is important to know how the process is done in Springfield and the challenges voters face when districts are changed.
"We are discussing gerrymandering in redistricting and how to change the process from the 2030 census so that our maps can be drawn by the people for the people, instead of by elected officials for elected officials," Smith says.
Organizers say more town halls will be held in the future and are open to everyone.