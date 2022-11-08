 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LIVE ELECTION BLOG: The Midterm Elections

  • Updated
  • 0
Election Authority Web Pic.png

ILLINOIS (WREX) — As Election Day turns into Election Night, Your 13 Election Authority is tracking all of the key races that you are voting for.

This live blog will be updated throughout the night with the latest information on results, projections, and breaking news.

For the latest election results, click here.

7:05 p.m.: The Associated Press has called the Illinois Governor's race for Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and the U.S. Senate race for Sen. Tammy Duckworth. Both were re-elected to their second terms.

7:00 p.m.: Polls across the state of Illinois close. Results are expected within the hour.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com