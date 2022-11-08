LIVE ELECTION BLOG: The Midterm Elections

ILLINOIS (WREX) — As Election Day turns into Election Night, Your 13 Election Authority is tracking all of the key races that you are voting for.
This live blog will be updated throughout the night with the latest information on results, projections, and breaking news.
7:05 p.m.: The Associated Press has called the Illinois Governor's race for Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and the U.S. Senate race for Sen. Tammy Duckworth. Both were re-elected to their second terms.
7:00 p.m.: Polls across the state of Illinois close. Results are expected within the hour.