John Milhiser concedes in race to become next Illinois Secretary of State

SPRINGFIELD -- On June 28, John Milhiser conceded in his race to become the next Illinois Secretary of State.
He released the following statement:
"First, I would like to thank my wife and daughters for their continuing support. Also a big thank you to the thousands of people who volunteered, supported me, and helped to spread our message of restoring faith in government. Unfortunately we came up short. But we must keep fighting to make Illinois better, to root out corruption, and to make our communities safer. Illinois is at a critical juncture. We need public servants in statewide office now more than ever. I have traveled all around the state over the past 6 months, and I am encouraged by the excitement on the Republican side from ordinary citizens stepping up and saying 'enough is enough.'"
"We cannot allow our state and country to continue down this anti-police, anti-law and order, and anti-American path towards destruction. We also cannot allow career politicians to continue controlling our government, when they have been the ones who have put us here. Lack of transparency, corruption, and dishonest servants have no place in Illinois. We as Republicans need to work together to restore faith in government because Illinois deserves better. We must come together and elect strong leaders who will make a positive change for the next generation."