Illinois State Board of Elections launches remote accessible vote-by-mail system for June primary

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The Illinois State Board of Elections (SBE) announces the launch of a remote accessible vote-by-mail system for the June 2022 primary election.
The system will allow blind, deafblind, and other voters with disabilities to vote by mail, privately and independently, just as all other Illinois voters can.
It allows individuals to securely receive and mark their ballots electronically at home, instead of forcing them to rely on help from others or travel to vote at polling places, where they could be exposed to COVID-19.
For example, blind and deafblind voters cannot read or mark paper ballots without having a sighted person assist them, which deprives them of an independent, private vote. The new system will allow such voters to use their own screen reader technology, which voices digital content or displays it on a Braille device, to mark their ballots at home.
This system will also help voters who have manual disabilities that prevent them from marking paper ballots with writing utensils.
The Illinois SBE has partnered with the National Federation of the Blind of Illinois, an affiliate of the advocacy organization of blind Americans, and Equip for Equality, an Illinois nonprofit organization mandated under the Help America Vote Act to promote accessible voting for people with disabilities.
Recently, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed legislation mandating every local election authority to provide its voters with disabilities with an accessible vote-by-mail option starting with the November 2022 general election.
This legislation was prompted by two years of advocacy by a group of disability and voting rights advocates led by the National Federation of the Blind of Illinois, Equip for Equality, the Illinois Council of the Blind, Access Living of Metropolitan Chicago, and Reform for Illinois.
"These actions by Governor Pritzker and the State Board of Elections will help bring Illinois’ system into line with these federal requirements and ensure the civil rights of voters with disabilities.” said Zena Naiditch, President and CEO of Equip for Equality.
“Ensuring the right to vote for all Illinois voters is the mission of the State Board of Elections and the 108 local election authorities who conduct the state’s elections,” said Bernadette Matthews, executive director of the Illinois State Board of Elections. “Allowing voters with print disabilities to vote independently is a major step for elections in Illinois.”
The application period to vote-by-mail is already open. Voters interested in voting by mail using this new SBE system must contact their local county clerk or other election authority.
Local authority contact information is available on the SBE website (elections.il.gov). For more information, visit www.equipforequality.org