Illinois GOP Chairman expresses excitement over Bailey win

Illinois GOP Chairman Don Tracy has released a statement in response to Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) winning the Republican Governor of Illinois nomination:
“Congratulations to Senator Darren Bailey on a well-earned victory tonight! Governor JB Pritzker is a failed governor whose disastrous leadership has meant higher taxes for Illinois families, pro-criminal policies in the face of a violent crime wave, silence as rampant Democratic corruption continues to define Illinois state government, and two years of repeated executive government overreach and tragic mistakes in response to COVID.
Darren Bailey is a man of deep integrity who has spent his time in elected office taking on the Illinois status quo and championing the rights and interests of taxpayers, small businesses, and parents. Who better than a farmer and blue-collar businessman like Darren Bailey to take on a failed trust-fund billionaire in JB Pritzker. There will be no question for working families who is fighting for them.
The Illinois Republican Party looks forward to defeating JB Pritzker and helping elect Darren Bailey as our next Governor!”