Freeport puts Home Rule on the ballot for voters

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Freeport City Council puts the fate of future taxes in the hands of its voters.
In November, voters will decide to return "Home Rule" status to the city.
Home Rule is given to any cities with more than 25,000 people, but the 2020 census showed Freeport had dropped to 23,900 people.
Now, the voters are the only people who can restore that status.
Freeport City Manager Randy Bukas says it's a matter of local authority versus state authority: "Without 'Home Rule' we are limited in what we can and can't do, and anything we can't do, has to be approved by the state legislature, so the question is, do you want people down in Springfield dictating how we live here in Freeport."
The other major issue of Home Rule is taxes. The city can impose sales, food and liquor taxes with home rule. Without Home Rule, that revenue dries up, and Bukas says the difference will come out of your property taxes.
"We have a number of bond issues that are outstanding right now that if we lost home rule," Bukas said. "Right now we abate those taxes which means we don't put it on the property tax bill because we have money."
Bukas says taxes aren't the only impact, and that cuts to police, fire and public works are likely if Home Rule doesn't pass.
That referendum will be on Freeport ballots in November